The passing of the torch at Sandoval County Fire and Rescue represents a validation of the culture within the department, the new fire chief said Wednesday.

Christopher Bagley was sworn in during the Board of County Commissioners meeting, after the body voted to concur with the recommendation of a selection committee.

“I couldn’t stand the thought of another person, from the outside, coming and taking this job,” Bagley said after being pinned by his wife, Melissa. “So I took it with the knowledge that I have an amazing team, from the command staff to the floor staff, the volunteers, the district chiefs, and every single person in this county, as far as directors and employees … I just appreciate this amazing opportunity, and I look forward to all of the challenges known and unknown that we get to fight together.”

Deputy County Manager Eric Masterson, the former fire chief, administered the oath of office; he touted Bagley’s experience and qualifications. Masterson said the oath dates back to the country’s earliest days.

“Communities recognized that we need more than good intentions,” he said. “We needed individuals who were sworn to protect and serve their communities … a commitment to uphold standards lead with integrity and place the safety and well-being of both the community and fellow firefighters above all else.”

“I’ve known Chief Bagley for about 20 years … and I have the full confidence that Chief Bagley will carry this legacy forward.”

Bagley started out with the department in 2005 as a firefighter/paramedic, later holding the positions of lieutenant, battalion chief and deputy chief.

“I never would have thought in a million years that I would ever have this position,” he said. “I was perfectly happy to retire a deputy chief of EMS.”

Bagley also served in the Marine Corps and worked as a part-time instructor at Central New Mexico Community College.

Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the promotion. Chair Michael Meek, a former Rio Rancho fire chief, noted that chiefs from nearby agencies were in attendance and thanked them for their presence.

“I would very much be remiss if I didn’t say it’s my opinion that it’s always the most important thing to promote from within,” Meek said. “Because it shows that you have brought up the future behind you, and you’re giving everybody a chance to see their way to the top, just the same way that Chief Bagley started and worked his way up. So you all are in great hands.”

The commission now takes a break and will next meet July 23.