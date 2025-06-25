The Rio Rancho Governing Body will convene for its next regular meeting on June 26 at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall. The meeting will also be livestreamed via the city’s website and accessible on Zoom for remote attendees.

A full agenda awaits the council, including several public hearings, key ordinances and a significant year-end budget adjustment aimed at balancing the city’s finances ahead of the new fiscal year.

One of the meeting’s major topics will be a public hearing and site plan approval for the expansion of the McDermott Athletic Center (MAC). The proposed project includes turf improvements and additional amenities at the Loma Colorado site, with supportive documentation like fencing and parking lease agreements submitted for consideration.

The council will also hold a public hearing on the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Third Annual Action Plan for Program Year 2025/Fiscal Year 2026. A resolution to formally adopt the plan will be taken up later in the agenda. The CDBG program supports housing, infrastructure, and public services for low-to-moderate income residents.

A major administrative item on the agenda is a resolution authorizing budget adjustments across dozens of city funds. The proposed changes include reallocations to cover cost overruns, corrections to grant fund allocations, and preparation for upcoming infrastructure projects. Notable adjustments include additional funds for public safety compensation, utility services, and library improvements. The General Fund reserve is projected to decrease by $278,201 as a result.

The council is also expected to confirm James Wenzel as the new Fire & Rescue Department Director/Chief.

Members of the public wishing to speak on agenda items may register in person with the City Clerk no later than 15 minutes before the start of the meeting. Comments may also be submitted in writing before 4 p.m. on the day of the meeting.

Full details and a link to the meeting livestream can be found at rrnm.gov/2303.