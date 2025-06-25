As the Fourth of July approaches, the City of Rio Rancho reminds residents of its comprehensive regulations and safety guidelines designed to prevent fires and ensure public well-being.

The city maintains a ban on fireworks that exceed 10 feet in height or are louder than a cap gun, a prohibition that has been in place for several years under state statute.

Currently, any broader ban on the sale and use of currently legal fireworks would require changes at the state law level, as the city’s authority is limited by existing state legislation.

Residents are urged to exercise caution when purchasing fireworks, as not all items sold by vendors are legal for use within city limits. To ensure compliance, citizens should look for the “Safe and Sane” label on products, which indicates they do not fly or explode. The Rio Rancho Fire and Rescue Department conducts inspections and approves all firework vendors within the city to confirm adherence to these “Safe and Sane” criteria.

The city takes violations seriously, with significant penalties for non-compliance. City representatives are authorized to seize any non-compliant fireworks offered for sale, stored, or held in violation of city ordinances, at the owner’s expense.

Individuals found guilty of selling, possessing, or using illegal fireworks within city limits face fines of up to $500, imprisonment for up to 90 days, or both. Each instance of violation constitutes a separate offense.

Also, igniting fireworks, starting or maintaining any fire, or smoking in the Rio Rancho Bosque is strictly prohibited at all times. Violators of these restrictions can also face a fine of up to $500, 90 days of jail time, or both.

The Rio Rancho Fire and Rescue Department and the New Mexico State Fire Marshal’s Office emphasize the importance of firework safety. Improper use or the use of illegal fireworks can lead to devastating fires, potentially damaging open spaces, homes, and other property. Sparks and embers, even from seemingly innocuous items like sparklers, can ignite dry grasses, weeds, and trees, with high winds exacerbating the destructive potential.

To ensure safe usage, authorities offer the following critical tips:

ALWAYS read and follow label directions.

ALWAYS have an adult present.

ALWAYS buy from a reliable vendor.

ALWAYS ignite fireworks outdoors in an area clear of vegetation.

ALWAYS have a water source handy.

ALWAYS light one firework at a time.

ALWAYS store fireworks in a cool, dry place.

ALWAYS dispose of fireworks properly.

Conversely, residents are warned to NEVER:

Light fireworks in the Bosque or National Forests.

Hold a lighted firework in your hands.

Re-ignite malfunctioning fireworks.

Give fireworks to small children.

Experiment with or attempt to make your own fireworks.

Throw fireworks at another person.

Carry fireworks in your pockets.

Shoot fireworks in metal or glass containers.

Citizens who suspect illegal fireworks are being sold or used in Rio Rancho should contact the public safety non-emergency telephone number at (505) 891-7226.