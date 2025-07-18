Seniors in Bernalillo now have access to free technology training thanks to a new partnership between Teeniors, an Albuquerque-based startup, and the Martha Liebert Library.

The pilot program offers monthly workshops and one-on-one coaching sessions designed to help older adults navigate smartphones, computers, and online safety. The next workshop is scheduled for Aug. 6 at 10 a.m.

Founded in 2015, Teeniors connects tech-savvy teenagers and young adults with seniors who want to learn technology skills. The woman- and minority-owned company has maintained consistent 5-star reviews while expanding its services throughout the region.

“We’re thrilled about this opportunity to empower older adults in Bernalillo, Placitas and Corrales areas, while providing paid, meaningful jobs for youth,” said founder Trish Lopez. “Teeniors’ main service is not tech support alone – it is human connection.”

The upcoming August workshop will focus on “Senior Scams,” teaching participants how to identify and avoid common online fraud schemes. Following the presentation, individual tech tutoring sessions will begin at 11 a.m. Participants are encouraged to bring their own devices for personalized assistance.

The program addresses two community needs simultaneously: providing seniors with technology education while creating paid employment opportunities for local youth. Lopez emphasized that the initiative goes beyond technical training to foster intergenerational connections and reduce social isolation among older adults.

Teeniors offers coaching in various areas, including smartphone usage, app downloads, streaming services, online grocery ordering, social media navigation and video conferencing. The company’s approach focuses on helping seniors feel comfortable accessing digital resources from their preferred locations.

Community members interested in attending sessions can RSVP with the library in advance.

For more information about the program, contact Martha Liebert Library at 505-867-1440 or Teeniors at 505-600-1297. Additional details and job applications are available at www.teeniors.com.