Rio Rancho resident and five-time White House News Photographers Association award winner Richard Kozak will display decades of international photojournalism at the Los Lunas Museum of Heritage & Arts this fall.

The exhibition, titled “ART of PHOTOJOURNALISM,” will run from Aug. 23 through Oct. 11, featuring photographs from Kozak’s 30-year career documenting wars, politics and human stories across the globe.

“I have been gifted and privileged to witness moments of reality without bias or preconceived thoughts and ideas,” Kozak said in a previous interview with Albuquerque Oasis. “To see and experience history unfold as it happens in a truthful manner is the cornerstone of the credibility of the photojournalist.”

The retired photojournalist, who now lives in Rio Rancho, won White House News Photographers Association “Pictures of the Year” awards in 1985, 1986, 1987, 1989, and 1990. His work appeared in major publications including The Washington Times, Time Magazine, U.S. News & World Report and Smithsonian Magazine.

Kozak’s assignments took him to conflict zones in Africa, Central America, Afghanistan and Iraq, where he was wounded in 2005 while covering Operation Steel Curtain on the Syrian border with U.S. Marines and Special Forces.

The exhibition represents a significant cultural addition for Los Lunas residents. The Los Lunas Museum of Heritage & Arts, founded in 2008 and operating as a branch of the Los Lunas Public Library, typically focuses on preserving local history and showcasing Valencia County’s cultural arts.

“This connects present-day Los Lunas to deep history through ever-changing exhibits, art shows, events, and programs,” according to Visit Los Lunas tourism materials.

The museum will host two public receptions during the exhibition. The first reception is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 6 from 2-4 p.m., and the second for Saturday, Oct. 4 from 2-4 p.m.

KRQE News 13 reported in 2020 that while Kozak is technically retired, “he’s never really stopped taking pictures.” The photographer said he continues to find inspiration in documenting humanity.

“The people of the world are great people,” Kozak told KRQE. “I’ve been privileged to experience history as it’s unfolding and share momentous occasions with the world.”

The Los Lunas Museum of Heritage & Arts is located at 251 Main Street SE, Los Lunas. For more information, contact the museum at 505-352-7920.