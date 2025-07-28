Bernalillo residents can celebrate both a local business milestone and the town’s signature cultural event during the same weekend in August, as Camino Real Antiques marks its 29th anniversary with a sale coinciding with the 332nd annual Fiestas de San Lorenzo.

The antique store at 1101 Camino del Pueblo will offer 25% off all merchandise throughout August, with an additional discount of 29% off from Aug. 8-11, according to promotional materials from the business. The sale dates align with this year’s Fiestas de San Lorenzo, scheduled for Aug. 9-11.

Owner Fawn Dolan started the business after spotting a “For Rent” sign on a former barber shop in 1996.

The business has since grown from 250 square feet and roughly 250 items when it opened Aug. 1, 1996, to a 6,000-square-foot space housing more than 25,000 items.

The timing of the anniversary sale coincides with Bernalillo’s most important annual celebration. The Fiestas de San Lorenzo represent a tradition dating to 1693, featuring the largest Los Matachines dance in the region, according to Sandoval Tourism.

The three-day festival, which includes dances, several processions, a vigil and a ceremony, commemorates both religious heritage and the founding of the town.

The anniversary sale weekend will also feature Pop Pops Italian Ice visiting the antique store on Sunday, Aug. 10.

Camino Real Antiques specializes in Western and Native American-themed items, from boots and hats to artifacts and pottery.

The store is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 505-867-7448.