Pay for firefighters in the Town of Bernalillo is going up.

Town Councilors approved an incentive pay plan July 29 that calls for raises for several classes of employees.

Those increases would be based on factors such as years of service, earning new degrees, specialty team membership or instructor positions or bilingual ability.

Specialty teams within the fire department include wildland firefighting and heavy technical rescue. Those team members and some instructors will receive an extra 22 cents per hour.

Education-based incentive pay ranges from 22 cents an hour for someone earning an associate degree to 89 cents for an employee who earns a doctorate.

Bilingual incentive pay will be 45 cents an hour.

Longevity-based incentive pay starts at 67 cents an hour for someone with two to four years of service, going up to $2.68 for an employee who’s been with the department for 19 years or longer.

Town Clerk Ida Fierro told councilors Monday’s action corrects errors found in an item they approved in April.

Also at the meeting, councilors approved a recommendation by consultant Molzen Corbin to award a contract for construction of wastewater treatment system improvements. The contract is for $1,070,359 plus New Mexico gross receipts taxes.