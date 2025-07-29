A shooting at Bernalillo’s Rotary Park Monday night left one person dead and another hospitalized, prompting police to issue a shelter-in-place order for residents east of the Rio Grande and south of U.S. Highway 550 while they searched for a suspect who remains at large.

The shooting occurred around 8:35 p.m. Monday, with the first emergency call coming in at 8:39 p.m., according to Bernalillo Police Chief Chris Stoyell. Both victims were reportedly male, according to police radio communications monitored during the incident.

One victim died at the scene, while the second victim was taken to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. The condition of the hospitalized victim has not been released.

Police radio traffic indicated the suspect fled the scene on foot and was reportedly wearing a black ski mask and black top, though this description has not been officially confirmed by police.

Chief Stoyell said officers conducted an extensive search of the area but did not locate the suspect. No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

The Bernalillo Police Department issued the shelter-in-place order through a Facebook post, describing the pursuit of a “potentially violent individual.” The order was lifted at 11:40 p.m. Monday.

Bernalillo police said they will provide additional updates as they become available. The investigation is ongoing.