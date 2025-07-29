A former police chief with a complex law enforcement background has announced his candidacy for Sandoval County Sheriff, promising to expand drug enforcement and mental health crisis response for the county’s 154,000 residents.

Victor Rodriguez, who previously served as a lieutenant with the Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office, told supporters at a campaign rally last weekend that he’s running to become sheriff in the November 2026 election. Despite steady rain, dozens of community members gathered to hear Rodriguez outline his six-point plan for law enforcement in New Mexico’s fastest-growing county.

“I’m committed to being a sheriff for everyone—because everyone deserves quality service,” Rodriguez said at the rally, according to his campaign press release.

Rodriguez’s early announcement puts him in direct competition with current Undersheriff Jose “Joe” Gonzales, who also announced his 2026 candidacy in July. The election is still more than a year away, with current Sheriff Jesse James Casaus serving through December 2026 after winning reelection in 2022.

Rodriguez’s campaign outlined priorities that directly address issues facing Sandoval County’s diverse geography, which spans 3,714 square miles from Rio Rancho’s suburban neighborhoods to rural communities like Cuba and Jemez Springs.

His platform includes expanding the narcotics unit and partnering with federal agencies to combat the drug crisis, while supporting a Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program for recovery. Rodriguez also proposes creating dedicated crisis-response units and providing Crisis Intervention Team training for deputies to better handle mental health emergencies.

For rural areas often underserved by law enforcement, Rodriguez promises to boost patrols in Cuba, Jemez, the East Mountains and tribal pueblos while strengthening agreements with city, village and tribal police. He also proposed establishing a Metro District for Rio Rancho, Bernalillo and Corrales, plus an East Mountain substation.

“Sandoval County has three choices: the past, the present and the future. I have the forward thinking needed to help carry the fastest growing county into the future,” Rodriguez told supporters, according to the campaign.

Rodriguez brings more than two decades of law enforcement experience, according to his campaign biography. He previously served as a lieutenant with the Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office, overseeing civil and court services, criminal investigations, the school resource program and day-shift patrol officers.

His career also includes time as an undercover officer with the New Mexico Department of Public Safety and service as police chief in multiple municipalities and tribal departments. Rodriguez said he holds dual master’s degrees in Business Administration and Criminal Justice, and says he’s graduated from top leadership programs, including Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command and FBI Command School #7.

However, Rodriguez’s law enforcement career has included significant legal disputes. Most notably, the City of Belen paid Rodriguez more than $187,000 in 2020 to settle a lawsuit he filed claiming retaliation after he tried to report excessive use of force by officers under his command.

Rodriguez served as Belen’s police chief from January 2019 to January 2020, but was placed on paid administrative leave six months into his tenure following complaints from within the department. Though an external investigation cleared him of wrongdoing, the Belen City Council voted not to renew his contract.

In his lawsuit against Belen, Rodriguez claimed Mayor Jerah Cordova told him to “look the other way” regarding excessive force violations by officers. KRQE News reported that Belen agreed to pay the settlement and provide Rodriguez with a letter of recommendation in exchange for him dropping all claims against the city.

Rodriguez was also involved in an earlier excessive force controversy in 2009 when he worked as an undercover officer for the New Mexico Department of Public Safety. According to the Sierra County Sun, a civil lawsuit was filed against Rodriguez over an incident in a Clovis bar, but was dismissed in 2011 after DPS agreed to pay roughly $35,000 in settlement. An internal investigation found no evidence of excessive force.

Rodriguez’s campaign can be reached at vrodriguez4sheriff@gmail.com or (505) 850-9895.