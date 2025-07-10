A shooting at Rainbow Park Thursday morning left one adult male hospitalized and prompted police to arrest two people for questioning, disrupting what should have been a typical summer day at one of Rio Rancho’s busiest family recreation areas.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:40 a.m. at the 14.7-acre park located at 301 Southern Blvd. SE, according to a Rio Rancho Police Department press release. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police responded swiftly to the scene and promptly identified suspect information, leading to the arrest of two adults for questioning. The department assured the community that there is currently no threat to public safety, though the investigation remains ongoing.

Rainbow Park serves as a central gathering place for Rio Rancho residents, featuring basketball courts, a playground, swimming pool, observatory, skate park and dog park. The facility draws families throughout the day for recreational activities.

Rio Rancho Police Department stated that further updates will be provided as more information becomes available. The department said that the investigation is ongoing and active.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Rio Rancho Police Department.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.