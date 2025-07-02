An exhibition titled “Karl and Mary Hofmann: A Magical Space” will be on display at Wild Hearts Gallery in Placitas from July 1 to August 3. The exhibition showcases painter/printmaker Karl Hofmann’s exploration of the division of space and light, as well as Mary Hofmann’s continuation of their nearly 50-year tradition of Hofmann pottery.

Karl Hofmann’s paintings and prints delve into the unique view created where indoor and outdoor environments meet, focusing on the brilliant light and vibrant colors that emerge. He frequently uses pastels and acrylics, appreciating the flexibility acrylics offer for revisions and new ideas.

Mary Hofmann continues the legacy of Hofmann pottery, which began with Karl in Placitas in 1976. The exhibit will include vintage, wheel-thrown pieces from their personal collection, alongside new hand-built pottery. Karl’s earlier work on the pottery wheel was renowned, but physical challenges led Mary to take over the clay work. Their pottery is described as a “New Mexico landscape in clay,” designed for lasting beauty and usefulness.

The Hofmanns, who met on a blind date in 1959 and married later that year, have dedicated their lives to art, teaching and community. Their journey, which included Karl’s studies at Columbia University and an MFA from Ohio State, took them through several states before they settled in Placitas in 1976.

“I can’t believe we’ve been here almost 50 years,” Mary Hoffman said. “Our life changed dramatically when we moved to Placitas.”

An artist reception will be held on Saturday, July 19, from 1-3 p.m., with fellowship and refreshments. Also, a First Sunday in the Villages ARTScrawl, providing an opportunity to meet the artists, is scheduled for Sunday, July 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wild Hearts Gallery, an artists’ collective supported by 15 local artists, is located at 221-B State Highway 165. The gallery is open Tuesday–Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday–Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monthly exhibits can be viewed virtually at wildheartsgallery.com.