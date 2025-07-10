By Connor Currier

The Friends of Coronado & Jemez Historic Sites are inviting the public to their upcoming lecture, part of a monthly series aimed at deepening understanding of the region’s rich cultural history. This month’s speaker, Diana Sherman, will present “A Path Towards Community: Museum Collections Management in a New Era” on Sunday, July 27, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Martha Liebert Public Library.

Sherman, who manages the Archaeological Research Collections in Santa Fe, will explore how museums and archaeologists are rethinking their work in partnership with Native communities. Her talk will address how collections management is changing in response to calls for greater tribal collaboration, cultural sensitivity, and legal responsibilities under NAGPRA (the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act).

The free lecture will take place at the Martha Liebert Public Library, located at 124 Calle Malinche in Bernalillo, just behind the Town Hall at 829 Camino del Pueblo. The Friends of Coronado & Jemez Historic Sites host lectures like this one to foster public engagement with the cultural and historical narratives of Northern New Mexico.For more information, email christina.claassen@dca.nm.gov