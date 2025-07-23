Placitas WILD will host “The Call of the Wild” on Saturday, Aug. 16, at La Estrella Event Center to raise funds for replacing damaged corral fencing on their horse preserve. The event will feature live entertainment, appetizers, drinks and a silent auction with artwork by Dale Laitinen and John Saunders.

The fundraiser addresses a critical need for the local nonprofit, which has built miles of fencing along the Placitas and Bureau of Land Management boundary to prevent the area’s approximately 175 free-roaming horses from wandering into town. The organization operates a 400-acre preserve on San Felipe Pueblo land that houses about 100 horses.

“These repairs are essential for keeping the horses safe and preventing them from ending up on local roads,” said a representative from the organization, according to their press release.

The fencing repairs are part of Placitas WILD’s ongoing $40,000 annual operating costs, which cover feed, fence maintenance and water well upkeep. The financial burden has been significant for the organization’s founders, who spent $25,000 of their own money on hay alone in one recent year, according to the American Wild Horse Conservation organization.

The preserve addresses a longstanding community issue. About 40 horses regularly roam lands around Placitas, creating ongoing debates between residents who see the horses as “integral to town identity” and those who cite property damage and safety concerns.

Safety remains a real concern for the community. Several horses have been severely injured in car accidents around Placitas in recent years and had to be euthanized.

The Aug. 16 event will take place at La Estrella Event Center, located at 664 NM-165 in Placitas. The venue offers both indoor and outdoor spaces with a capacity of 100-150 for outdoor seating.

Featured artists in the silent auction include John Saunders, an Albuquerque-based artist who has worked professionally since 1985, specializing in horse-themed artwork in watercolor, oil and bronze sculptures. His work was featured in a Disney movie and is in country singer Johnny Cash’s private collection, according to his website.

Dale Laitinen, a California-based landscape watercolor artist and member of the National Watercolor Society, will also contribute artwork. Laitinen teaches workshops nationwide and has been painting for over 40 years, according to Petroglyphe Gallery.

Placitas WILD formed in 2015 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, building on efforts that began in 2003 when residents started providing feed and water to wild horses roaming public and tribal lands north of Placitas. The organization established its preserve through a partnership with San Felipe Pueblo to prevent horses from being sent to slaughter or starving in the desert, according to its website.

The fundraiser continues Placitas’ tradition of community events supporting local causes. The area regularly hosts fundraising activities, including the annual Placitas Holiday Market and recent chamber events that raised $500 for Casa Rosa Food Bank, according to the Placitas Chamber of Commerce.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and are available at The Merc, located at 221 NM-165 in Placitas. For ticket information, silent auction donations or sponsorship opportunities, contact the event coordinator at (928) 607-6661.

More information is available at www.placitaswildhorses.org.