Sandoval County election officials say they’ll keep looking for new places for voters to cast their ballots this fall.

County commissioners voted July 23 to approve an updated list of polling places that drops (for now) seven locations used last year.

Joey Dominguez, chief deputy county clerk, told commissioners that some voting sites are unavailable because of renovation work, leases to new users, or other issues. One former site, he said, is now a batting-cage operation.

Dominguez said his staff is working with a few property owners on securing additional locations. If those negotiations are successful, he said, the clerk’s office will ask commissioners to amend the resolution to add the polling places.

One of the locations dropped from the list is the Cochiti Pueblo Community Center. Some residents have expressed concern about travel distances for individuals who usually vote there.

In response to a question from Vice Chair Jordan Juarez, Dominguez said he’s still holding out hope the center will become available before Aug. 24, when the county sends a notice of polling places to all registered voters. He said it’s possible the clerk’s office will ask for a special meeting to make that happen.

Other potential sites could include Rio Rancho buildings owned by Central New Mexico Community College or the University of New Mexico.

Dominguez said plans are in the works to sublet some locations for use in Rio Rancho’s municipal elections. The city is also short on polling locations.

Dominguez said staff have taken intensive steps to make sure accessible parking at some voting sites is up to snuff.

“It’s not just putting a level into one area of the parking space,” he said. “We’re actually going to all four corners and getting the running and cross slope of every single space or access aisle.”

The county in 2019 reached a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice to resolve complaints under the Americans with Disabilities Act. The department at that time said architectural barriers at county polling places included inaccessible parking, ramps that were too steep, and doorways with thresholds that were too high.