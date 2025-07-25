A Rio Rancho police officer went beyond the call of duty Tuesday, completing a food delivery after arresting the DoorDash driver on an outstanding warrant, demonstrating the community-focused policing approach that has helped the city achieve a 16% drop in crime over two years.

Officer Steve Lucero hand-delivered a Chick-fil-A order to a surprised Rio Rancho resident on July 22 after pulling over the delivery driver for an unpaid insurance ticket warrant, according to bodycam footage released by the Rio Rancho Police Department.

“The driver didn’t take care of a traffic ticket, so he’s on his way to jail,” Lucero told the customer in the video. “He’s a good kid, give him five stars. He just didn’t take care of a simple insurance ticket.”

In the bodycam footage, the customer expressed appreciation for the officer’s extra effort.

“I appreciate that,” the resident said.

“No worries, you have a good day, sir,” Lucero responded.

The Rio Rancho Police Department praised Lucero’s actions on its Facebook page, writing: “When traffic safety is your passion, but you don’t want anyone to miss out on the spicy chicken deluxe… Officer Steve Lucero to the rescue!”

The incident comes as Rio Rancho continues to see positive results from increased investment in public safety. The city has more than doubled its police budget over 11 years and added at least 15 sworn officers, contributing to the significant crime reduction even as the population has grown to more than 110,000 residents.

The video of Lucero’s good deed has garnered attention on social media, with many praising the officer for ensuring both public safety and customer satisfaction were maintained during the traffic stop.