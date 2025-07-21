Sandoval County Commissioners Wednesday will consider updating the list of polling places for the Nov, 4 election.

Joey Dominguez, chief deputy county clerk, wrote in the agenda that the action is necessary because some sites are no longer available because leases have ended or property owners have construction that conflicts with elections.

If the amended list is approved, there will be 36 polling places county-wide.

Cochiti Pueblo Community Center, Broadmoor Senior Center, Cornerstone Community Church, Sagebrush Plaza, Rio West Business Center, Plaza at Unser Market and Sandia View Christian School would be removed from the list.

Fire Chief Christopher Bagley is seeking the commission’s permission to merge the county’s six volunteer fire districts into one entity for accounting purposes. He wrote in the agenda that the move would increase the districts’ collective buying power.

Bagley wrote that separately, the districts receive relatively small amounts when they apply for state fire service money. He said the on-paper merger would allow the purchase of items such as self contained breathing apparatus or thermal imaging cameras.

“Operationally, there would be no change to our current model, as district chiefs would still manage their own districts,” he wrote. “Administratively, it would improve efficiency and streamline delivery.”

Bagley says the process is being encouraged by the state fire marshal’s office.

The New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration has approved the county’s $420 million budget for fiscal year 2025-2026. Commissioners are being asked to authorize county staff to submit end-of-year fiscal reports required for certification of the spending plan.

Other action items on the agenda include possible approvals of $521,024 for the purchase of two new public works dump trucks, a franchise agreement with Comcast of New Mexico LLC and the renewal of the employment contract of County Attorney Michael Eshleman.

Commissioners will also receive a report from Kate Becker, CEO of University of New Mexico Hospitals and consider a land purchase tied to a potential economic development project.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

WHEN: 6 p.m. July 23

WHERE: Commission chambers, Sandoval County Administrative Building, 1500 Idalia Road, Building D, Bernalillo

Virtual: www.sandovalcountynm.gov