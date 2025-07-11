The Public Safety Emergency Communications Center of Sandoval County (PSECC) isn’t just a new dispatch hub, says Deputy County Manager Eric Masterson.

The building, which began taking calls July 1, also represents an opportunity to create a culture of excellence from the ground up, he said.

County officials say it’s the first large-scale dispatch center to be created in New Mexico in more than 20 years. It was created after the City of Rio Rancho withdrew from the Sandoval County Regional Emergency Communications Center. The city gave a withdrawal notice, effective June 30, in November 2023. The city gave more than 19 months notice when only required to give six months notice.

Masterson Wednesday told the Sandoval Signpost the move allows Rio Rancho — the state’s fastest-growing city — to focus on challenges within its boundaries. The PSECC serves the rest of the county, including Corrales, Bernalillo, and Santa Ana Pueblo.

Masterson said the launch of the new dispatch center went well, with all calls getting answered.

“We’re getting responders out to incidents and people are getting the help they need,” he said.

The City of Rio Rancho, however, said that is not the case.

“Sandoval County’s center was not able to directly receive all 911 emergency calls answered by their staff until July 7. From July 1-7, City staff had to answer and process County 911 calls and transfer information to County personnel for dispatching, if applicable,” a City of Rio Rancho Spokesperson told the Signpost. “Since July 7, 911 calls have been routing through City infrastructure and technology, essentially two borrowed phone lines, which allows calls to go directly to County personnel for response. However, if these lines cannot handle the call volume at any given time, which is occurring, City staff become responsible for answering and processing County 911 calls and transferring information to County personnel for dispatching, if applicable.”

Masterson said the PSECC and the Rio Rancho dispatch center are separate, but still work together; if one is overwhelmed with calls, the other will pitch in and make sure nothing gets missed.

According to the City of Rio Rancho, July 1 was the official separation date for Rio Rancho emergency dispatch operations from Sandoval County, Corrales, Bernalillo and Santa Ana Pueblo.

“In regards to Sandoval County establishing a fully functional, stand-alone new emergency dispatch center to serve all non-Rio Rancho areas by July 1, this did not happen as publicly communicated by the County,” a Rio Rancho spokesperson said.

Sandoval County Manager Wayne Johnson said that while the launch of the PSECC has “had some bumps in the road,” the county and city have been working together to take calls and dispatch first responders.

Johnson said the PSECC is a recognized Public Safety Answering Point and, most importantly, that everyone who calls 911 in Sandoval County gets the help they need.

“I don’t want the public to believe or lose faith in the services when they call 911,” Johnson said. “When the public calls 911, I want them to know with confidence that they will get help. That has never been a problem, not since day one.”

County Spokesperson Shawn Perry-Turner said the total cost of creating the PSECC was about $3.9 million, which included design and construction. The project included renovation of an existing building on the county’s administration campus on Idalia Road in Bernalillo, most recently occupied by Risk Management.

Masterson said the new dispatch center is budgeted at 24 full-time positions and is nearing that number. Everyone working at the PSECC, he said, including managers and supervisors, is qualified as a dispatcher.

The city said the dispatch center is still reliant on Rio Rancho.

“The City’s support of the County will continue through at least September until additional technology, hopefully, is installed at the County facility,” a City of Rio Rancho spokesperson said. “Once installed, this technology will allow Sandoval County to operate independently and have Bernalillo County serve as its backup center.”

Masterson said starting a new operation means leaders can establish high expectations in terms of the level of service extended to county residents and visitors.

The center got its first big test a few days after opening with the Fourth of July holiday and the increased call volume that goes along with it. Masterson said. He said the PSECC operated at a higher staffing level (as is standard) and was able to appropriately handle all the emergency and other calls.

Masterson said the county hasn’t done analytics yet, so no details of call volume at the PSECC are available. He said the 2,781-square-foot center features the latest technology and could eventually expand beyond dispatching law enforcement, fire and ambulance personnel.

The non-emergency number for the PSECC is 505- 898-7585. Amber Cantril is the operations manager and Yvonne Fox is the assistant 911 director.