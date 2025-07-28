The 49th annual Sandoval County Fair kicked off Monday in Cuba, bringing six days of rodeo action, 4-H competitions and cultural celebrations to residents across New Mexico’s fastest-growing county.

The fair runs Monday, July 28, through Sunday, August 3, at the county-owned fairgrounds in Cuba, featuring this year’s theme “Home on the Range!” Daily admission costs $10 for adults and $5 for children and seniors 65 and older, with children under 5 admitted free. Family unlimited passes cost $65, providing all-week entry with six wristbands.

“This is one of the largest events held in Sandoval County,” according to the fair’s Facebook page, which shows 880 people have visited the event in previous years.

The fair opened Monday with 4-H and open indoor exhibit check-in at Paula’s Recreation Center. Tuesday brings indoor exhibit judging and the start of royalty pageant events, including a horsemanship competition at 9 a.m.

Wednesday features the opening of small animal and livestock check-in and the International Junior Rodeo Association (IJRA) rodeo beginning at 9 a.m. The indoor royalty pageant continues at 2 p.m. in the community center.

Thursday is designated Senior Day, offering free admission with ID and featuring music by Joe Arellano starting at 9 a.m. The day includes 4-H and FFA rabbit and poultry shows, barrel race exhibitions, and the evening’s 4-D barrel race with mutton busting, steer riding, and bull riding.

Friday brings livestock competitions throughout the day, including meat goat, swine, lamb, and cattle shows, culminating in the evening rodeo and a dance featuring Alvin Suazo y La Razon from 9 p.m. to midnight.

Saturday is Uniform Day, offering free admission with a military ID. The day features the downtown Cuba parade at 10 a.m., gourd dancing and pow-wow from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the junior livestock auction at 1:30 p.m., and an evening dance with Native Journey.

Sunday concludes with church services at 9 a.m., livestock checkout at 10 a.m., and the popular Amigos Animal Scramble for children at 11 a.m.

The fair showcases the diverse cultural heritage of Sandoval County through its Saturday pow-wow, described on the fair website as an opportunity to “experience a Native American tradition that tells many stories through songs and dances.” The event is organized by Vita Barbone and features both gourd dancing and traditional pow-wow ceremonies.

New features for 2025 include a selfie booth and door prizes raffle in the indoor exhibits area, according to the fair’s 2025 Facebook page.

The indoor exhibits feature “authentic displays of traditional craftsmanship, agricultural products” alongside the rodeo and pow-wow, according to official Cuba tourism information.

The fair serves as a major economic driver for Cuba, a village of 642 residents that acts as a service hub for surrounding rural communities in northern Sandoval County.

The Sandoval County Fair began in 1976, making 2025 its 49th year..

The fairgrounds are located at 37 Rodeo Road in Cuba, about 70 miles northwest of Rio Rancho. RV camping is available by calling 505-220-0124 or emailing camping.sandovalcofair@gmail.com.

Specific contacts for fair events include:

4-H exhibits: 505-867-2582

Horse stalls: 505-328-1835

Rodeo: 505-330-6525 or charwjohnson88@yahoo.com

Parade: 505-934-1113

Pow-wow and dances: 505-934-1113