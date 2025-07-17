Sandoval County Undersheriff Jose “Joe” Gonzales has announced his candidacy for sheriff in the 2026 election, positioning himself as an experienced law enforcement leader ready to build on recent departmental innovations that have expanded services across the county’s 160,000 residents.

Gonzales, who currently serves as undersheriff under Jesse James Casaus, would be running for a position that won’t be on the ballot until November 2026. Casaus was re-elected in November 2022 for a second term running through December 2026.

The early announcement comes as Sandoval County continues to be New Mexico’s fastest-growing county, spanning 3,714 square miles.

Gonzales “brings over 40 years of dedicated law enforcement service, leadership and community involvement to his candidacy for Sheriff of Sandoval County,” according to his campaign press release. The release details a career spanning multiple law enforcement agencies since 1981.

Gonzales began his law enforcement career shortly after high school, working as a meterman and constable before becoming a sworn police officer in 1986. He spent 11 years on patrol, earned Officer of the Year honors, and served as a Field Training Officer with certifications in firearms, domestic violence and general policing instruction.

The campaign biography describes Gonzales as advancing to detective work investigating special crimes and crimes against persons, before promotion to sergeant supervising patrol operations. The press release said he achieved “Master Instructor status in both Firearms and Instructor Development, and reached the elite level of Executive Instructor, with 29 years of experience as a police instructor.”

Career moves detailed in the release include joining the New Mexico Gaming Control Board as a Special Agent in 2005, later promoted to Sergeant, supervising agents across the southern region. In 2008, he was hired by the Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office as a Patrol Deputy, earning a nomination for Deputy of the Year and promotion to Sergeant.

In 2015, Gonzales joined the Sandia Police Department as a Patrol Officer, serving as a firearms instructor and Officer in Charge. He returned to the Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office in 2019 as Undersheriff, a position he holds today.

In his current role, Gonzales’ campaign materials credit him with leading “major departmental advancements, including launching the first-ever K-9 Unit and Street Crimes Unit, modernizing training platforms, securing updated patrol and animal control vehicles, and acquiring personal protective equipment.”

Gonzales’ campaign said he has “overseen budget growth, added staff, improved deputy compensation, and strengthened the working relationship with the deputies’ union. His training programs now benefit agencies throughout and beyond Sandoval County.”

The press release notes that Gonzales “serves as an adjunct instructor for the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy, where he continues to train and mentor officers across the state.”

In the sheriff’s role, Gonzales would oversee law enforcement services for a county where the sheriff’s office serves as the primary law enforcement agency for smaller and more rural communities, while municipal police handle incorporated areas. The county contains 12 Indian reservations and two joint-use areas, including several pueblos and portions of the Navajo Nation and Jicarilla Apache Reservation.

According to the campaign biography, Gonzales “was married for 34 years until the passing of his beloved wife. Together, they built a blended family of four children and are the proud grandparents of nine grandchildren.”

The release describes his community involvement as including volunteer work as a youth football coach, supporting his local church and dedicating time to the Police Explorer Program, mentoring young people interested in law enforcement careers.