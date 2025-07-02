Rio Rancho residents now have a new option for bringing their concerns to a pair of state legislators.

Sen. Jay Block and Rep. Joshua Hernandez are the latest lawmakers to open in-district legislative offices.

In 2023, the Legislature approved funding for in-district offices, which New Mexico hasn’t had since gaining statehood in 1912.

At a grand opening ceremony Tuesday afternoon, Hernandez noted that bill also gave each lawmaker a year-round staffer. He said that’s of particular importance when New Mexico legislators are unpaid, requiring many to hold full-time jobs.

Hernandez told the Sandoval Signpost that having staffed in-district offices will give residents easier access to elected officials and allow lawmakers to be more responsive to their constituents.

Block said having a professional staffer around will lead to more timely solutions to constituents’ concerns.

Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull said it’s exciting to see legislators opening local offices across the state.

“It’s a huge step forward and (makes you) more accessible and really more transparent to the citizens that you represent on a day-to-day basis in Santa Fe,” Hull said. “On behalf of myself (and) the city council, we would just like to say congratulations, and we look forward to the continued great work together. “

Block, who represents Senate District 12, and Hernandez, who represents House of Representatives District 60, share space at 3791 Southern Blvd SE in Rio Rancho. Jerry Schalow, president and CEO of the Rio Rancho Regional Chamber of Commerce, noted the location is in the center of Rio Rancho, right across the street from the former city hall.

“Having the ability to talk to a representative and a senator right here in (our) backyard year-round is outstanding, and that is a huge improvement,” Schalow said. “I know you have a great staff here who’ll be here all the time, even when you’re at the Legislature, but the bottom line is here, right here in Rio Rancho, voices will be heard, and you guys are right here to deliver.”

The ceremony also included remarks from Sandoval County Commission Chair Michael Meek and a brief performance by comedian Eric Golub, who recited a series of “fake quotes” from well-known historical figures for the three dozen or so in attendance.

Block said he was pleased with the turnout, which included local business and government leaders and other elected officials.

He told those in attendance that Rio Rancho is one of the best places to live in the country. He said there’s a lot of work to be done to ensure the city, the state and Sandoval County keep moving forward.

“You are all integral partners and stakeholders here,” he told the audience.

The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and by appointment.

Block’s office can be reached at 505-946-5562. His district legislative aide is TJ Hummel.

Hernandez’s office can be reached at 505-946-5660. His district legislative aide is Elizabeth Ramsell.