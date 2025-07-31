A suspect remains on the loose in Bernalillo following Monday night’s deadly shooting at Rotary Park, with police releasing a detailed description and urging residents to stay vigilant as the investigation continues.

Detectives interviewed the surviving victim and obtained a clearer description of the shooter, who is described as approximately 6 feet tall with a slim build, wearing a purple shirt, blue jeans that were white-washed in the front and a black ski mask, according to Bernalillo Police Chief Chris Stoyell.

The shooting at the popular community park left one man dead and sent another to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. Police have identified the deceased victim and contacted his next of kin. The Signpost is not naming the victim.

The incident occurred around 8:35 p.m. Monday at Rotary Park, a family gathering place featuring walking trails, picnic areas and playgrounds. The first emergency call came in at 8:39 p.m., Stoyell said.

The shooting prompted police to issue a shelter-in-place order for residents east of the Rio Grande and south of U.S. Highway 550 while officers conducted an extensive search for the armed suspect. The order was lifted at 11:40 p.m. Monday after the search failed to locate the individual.

Despite the intensive search effort, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. The suspect fled the scene on foot and remains at large, posing a continued public safety concern for the community.

“The Bernalillo Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident,” Stoyell said. Detectives are actively working the case and following up on leads.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting or who may have seen someone matching the suspect’s description to contact Detective A. Tammaro immediately at (505) 771-5899.