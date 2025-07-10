Tamaya Mist Spa & Salon at Hyatt Regency Tamaya has announced a new membership program and seasonal offers designed to provide a total wellbeing retreat in the serene Southwestern setting of the Santa Ana Pueblo.

The nationally ranked spa at Hyatt Regency Tamaya announced the membership program alongside seasonal summer specials, providing both locals and visitors with year-round access to treatments inspired by the traditions of the Tamayame people of Santa Ana Pueblo.

“At Tamaya Mist, guests can escape the everyday hustle and bustle to unwind with the surrounding tranquil beauty of the Sandia Mountains,” Spa Director Janisa Casillas said in a press release. “Our seasonal specials and entire treatment menu are inspired by the traditions of the Tamayame people. We are excited to launch our membership program, giving both locals and travelers alike the opportunity to relax and recharge.”

The membership program offers multiple benefits designed to support regular wellness practices. Members receive a 50-minute signature massage or facial each month, unlimited access to sauna, steam room and relaxation lounge facilities, one guest pass monthly, priority valet parking and exclusive discounts on retail purchases. Memberships are available in three, six or 12-month options.

For Sandoval County residents, the program comes with an additional advantage. Local residents can take advantage of a 20% discount on spa and salon services Monday through Thursday when presenting a valid state ID, making luxury wellness more accessible to the county’s growing population.

The timing aligns with Sandoval County’s economic growth, as the county has seen a 1.48% population increase and 9.98% median household income growth to $84,053 in 2023, indicating residents have increased spending power for wellness services.

The spa’s membership program supports both the local economy and cultural preservation. Santa Ana Pueblo owns the resort property, meaning membership revenues directly benefit the 800+ tribal members who call the 79,000-acre reservation home. The pueblo has developed a diverse economic base that includes the resort, Santa Ana Star Casino and two championship golf courses.

The spa, ranked #8 in Travel + Leisure’s Top 25 Hotel Spas in Continental U.S. and Canada, incorporates traditional Native American healing elements into its treatments. Services include the signature Tamaya Body Ritual featuring locally sourced “living clay” mud mask from Jemez Springs and sage-infused poultices used in traditional drumming techniques.

Current summer offerings through Aug. 31 include the Summer Citrus Spa Escape featuring Eminence Citrus and Kale Potent C+E Masque facial treatments, Summer Citrus Mani-Pedi services, and an 80-minute Summer Citrus Dry Brush Massage with hot oil scalp treatment.

The spa will continue its seasonal programming with upcoming Pumpkin Spice and Holiday Glow treatments from Sept. 1-Nov. 30, featuring Hydrating Pumpkin Latte Facial and Holiday Hair Tinsel services. Winter offerings from Dec. 1-Feb. 28 will include Chocolate Facial treatments with turmeric and chocolate mousse, along with Winter Restore Hair and Mani-Pedi treatments.

For non-members, the spa offers day passes to resort guests for $50, providing access to jetted tub, sauna, steam room and relaxation areas with complimentary refreshments.To book services at Tamaya Mist Spa & Salon, call (505) 771-6134 or visit hyattregencytamaya.com/tamayamist. The spa operates daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.