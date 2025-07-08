New Mexico veterans are invited to a special workshop on July 16, hosted by the Legislative District Offices of Sen.Craig Brandt, Rep. Catherine Cullen and Rep. Alan Martinez. The event, taking place from 3-5 p.m., is designed to provide valuable resources and information regarding veteran benefits.

Representatives from the Department of Veterans Services will be on-site to guide veterans through available programs and benefits, and attendees will have the opportunity to apply for benefits directly at the workshop. To facilitate the application process, veterans should bring their DD214, award letter and proof of residence, such as a driver’s license.

The workshop will also cover recent changes to health care benefits and property tax exemptions. Also, veterans can learn about and apply for a new benefit passed by the legislature this year: a free park and camping pass for all New Mexico veterans.

Brandt, Cullen and Martinez will be present to meet with veterans and answer any questions they may have. Snacks will be provided.

The event will be held at the Legislative District Office, located at 4132 Jackie Rd. SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124.

To RSVP or for more information, please contact Tonja Brandt via email at tonja.brandt@nmlegis.gov or by phone at 505-946-5657.Veterans workshop to offer benefit assistance and legislative Q&A in Rio Rancho

