Sandoval County Commissioners are thinking about the next big economic development project for the area.

At their Wednesday meeting, commissioners will consider a request from the New Mexico State Land Office and Sandoval County Economic Development to zone almost 529 acres of unplatted land in Rio Rancho Estates for industrial use.

The zoning would permit authorities to market the subject site for industrial development, county officials say, and is consistent with policies in the comprehensive plan. Owners of the adjacent properties were notified of the request, staff say, and have thus far raised no objections.

The Planning and Zoning Commission in May voted unanimously to send the request to the Board of County Commissioners with a recommendation for approval.

At the July 23 meeting, commissioners approved a slate of polling places for this year’s local election, noting that some sites that were used last year aren’t available. County election officials said at the time they would work well into August to try and secure additional voting locations.

Commissioners will be asked to amend the list to add new locations.

Other possible approvals include a community wildfire protection plan and renewal of an intergovernmental agreement with the Town of Cochiti Lake for fire protection and EMS services in the northeast portion of the county. The latter also allows the Cochiti Fire Department to use the Pena Blanca fire station for state fire funding purposes.

Commissioners will also receive a progress report from the Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

WHEN: 6 p.m. Aug. 13

WHERE: Commission chambers, Sandoval County Administrative Building, 1500 Idalia Road, Building D, Bernalillo

Virtual: www.sandovalcountynm.gov