Sandoval County families preparing for the 2025-26 school year will find significant changes awaiting them, with two major educational facilities opening their doors for the first time and staggered start dates across districts beginning as early as Aug. 4.

Rio Rancho Public Schools is seeing some major changes for the new school year.

The biggest change this year is the debut of RioTECH, the district’s brand-new technical education high school.

The nearly $50 million campus will offer various career-path courses technical courses that include welding, plumbing, IT, carpentry and electrical.

Students who complete those courses, district Spokesperson Wyndham Kemsley said, will graduate high school with not only diplomas, but also industry-recognized certificates and training.

“The goal of RioTECH is to prepare students for trade careers and help bolster the New Mexico trade economy,” he said.

Sandia Vista and Enchanted Hills elementary schools are launching integrated arts programs this year. Integrated arts combine normal curriculum-based instruction with interactive and hands-on art, Kemsley said. The goal of the programs, he said, is to make learning more approachable, memorable, and enjoyable for students.

Several schools have new leadership. Rachel Aaker is the new principal at Maggie Cordova Elementary. New assistant principals include Carissa Daugherty at Colinas Del Norte Elementary, Nicelle Spears at Maggie Cordova Elementary, Paul Lockhart at Rio Rancho High School and Laura Fox at Lincoln Middle School.

Colinas Del Norte Elementary Principal Emily Key and Rio Rancho Elementary Principal Danielle Thomson Sena began their new jobs in the spring.

At the district level, Amy Mora is the new director of the RRPS S.A.F.E. before- and after-school programs.

Kemsley said there are several capital improvement projects underway across the district, including roof replacements, new IT infrastructure, plumbing, electrical and HVAC upgrades and drainage maintenance and repairs.

“Many of our buildings and campuses are aging, so these projects are vital to ensuring that our facilities are not only functional, but safe and comfortable places for our students to learn and grow,” Kemsley said.

A new Independence High School building is also planned, he said, but construction has not yet begun. Joe Harris Elementary School and Shining Stars Preschool’s new location opened in 2020.

Kemsley said the school board could consider putting a November bond issue for new capital projects before voters at its Aug. 24 meeting.

He said the biggest RRPS goal for 2025-26 aligns with the district’s mission — “to graduate students who are responsible, ethical, and productive citizens, equipped with a solid foundation for individual success.”

Sandoval Academy of Bilingual Education (SABE) celebrates its 10th anniversary by moving to a brand new facility at 601 Quantum Road. The charter school, which has grown from 83 students to 225 students, will occupy a purpose-built campus with 16 full-size classrooms, enhanced safety features and outdoor learning areas. SABE operates on a 50:50 dual-language immersion program with 50% Spanish and 50% English instruction, serving kindergarten through eighth grade.

Parents should note that Sandoval County school districts begin on different dates:

August 4: Jemez Valley Public Schools and Cuba Independent Schools

Jemez Valley Public Schools and Cuba Independent Schools August 7: Rio Rancho Public Schools

Rio Rancho Public Schools August 11: Bernalillo Public Schools

Jemez Valley Public Schools operates on a unique four-day week schedule (Monday-Thursday), while other districts follow traditional five-day weeks.

Jemez Valley Public Schools (362 students)

School Hours: Elementary 7:35 a.m.–3:35 p.m., Middle/High School 7:35 a.m.–3:35 p.m.

Elementary 7:35 a.m.–3:35 p.m., Middle/High School 7:35 a.m.–3:35 p.m. Special Schedule: Four-day school week (155 instructional days total)

Four-day school week (155 instructional days total) First Day: August 4 for all students and staff

August 4 for all students and staff Early Release Days: October 16, 2025 and March 19, 2025

October 16, 2025 and March 19, 2025 Phone: (575) 834-7391 or (505) 842-0902

(575) 834-7391 or (505) 842-0902 Address: 8501 Highway 4, Jemez Pueblo, NM 87024

8501 Highway 4, Jemez Pueblo, NM 87024 Website: www.jvps.org

www.jvps.org Serves: Cañon, Jemez Pueblo, Jemez Springs, La Cueva, San Ysidro, Zia Pueblo, Ponderosa

Cuba Independent Schools (714 students)

Aug. 4: First day of school

First day of school Aug. 21: Open House, 4-7 p.m.

Open House, 4-7 p.m. Phone: (575) 289-3211

(575) 289-3211 Address: P.O. Box 70, Cuba, NM 87013

P.O. Box 70, Cuba, NM 87013 Website: www.cuba.k12.nm.us

www.cuba.k12.nm.us Serves: Cuba area

Bernalillo Public Schools (2,852 students)

Aug. 4: Santo Domingo Feast Day

Santo Domingo Feast Day Aug. 11: First day of school for ALL students

Phone: (505) 867-2317

(505) 867-2317 Address: 224 N. Camino del Pueblo, Bernalillo, NM 87004

224 N. Camino del Pueblo, Bernalillo, NM 87004 Website: www.bernalillo-schools.org

www.bernalillo-schools.org Serves: Bernalillo, Placitas, Santo Domingo Pueblo, San Felipe Pueblo, Algodones, Santa Ana Pueblo, Sandia Pueblo, Zia Pueblo, Jemez Pueblo

Rio Rancho Public Schools (16,725 students)

Aug. 4: First day of instructional staff contract

First day of instructional staff contract Aug. 6: Secondary Jump Start Day

Secondary Jump Start Day Aug. 7: All students’ first day

All students’ first day Phone: (505) 896-0667

(505) 896-0667 Address: 500 Laser Road NE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124

500 Laser Road NE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Website: www.rrps.net

www.rrps.net Serves: Most of Rio Rancho and Rio Rancho Estates

New Students must provide to their designated school:

School boundary verification (contact the district to confirm your school)

(contact the district to confirm your school) Age verification (birth certificate)

(birth certificate) Proof of residency (utility bills, lease agreement, etc.)

(utility bills, lease agreement, etc.) Up-to-date immunization record or valid exemption

or valid exemption Legal guardian court documents (if applicable)

Returning Students should verify their enrollment status with their school and update any changed information.

New Mexico requires specific immunizations for all students entering school. The state’s 2025-26 requirements include vaccines for:

Diphtheria, Pertussis, Tetanus

Poliomyelitis

Measles, Rubella

Haemophilus influenza type b

Hepatitis B

Important: Requirements may vary by grade level. Complete immunization schedules are available in English and Spanish from the New Mexico Department of Health at www.nmhealth.org.

Exemptions: New Mexico law allows only two types of exemptions – medical (requiring licensed physician attestation) or religious (requiring Certificate of Exemption form). Parents must submit approved exemption forms to register children without current vaccinations.

Immunization Records: Parents can access official immunization records through the state’s VaxView portal, eliminating the need for paper documents. Contact (833) 882-6454 or NMSIIS.Access@doh.nm.gov for help accessing records.

Rio Rancho Public Schools provides bus transportation based on boundary and eligibility requirements. Families should contact the Student Transportation Department for route information and eligibility verification.

Special Programs:

RioTECH applications: Contact Rio Rancho Public Schools for application information for career technical education programs

Contact Rio Rancho Public Schools for application information for career technical education programs SABE enrollment: Contact the school directly for dual language immersion program enrollment

Contact the school directly for dual language immersion program enrollment Special education services: Available through all districts – contact your district’s special education department

Key Planning Dates for All Districts:

Labor Day (Sept. 1): All districts closed

All districts closed Fall Breaks: October 9-13 (varies by district)

October 9-13 (varies by district) Thanksgiving: November 26-28 (all districts)

November 26-28 (all districts) Winter Break: December 22-January 2 (with variations)

December 22-January 2 (with variations) Spring Break: March/April (dates vary significantly by district)

Parents should contact their specific school district directly for detailed enrollment procedures, school supply lists, and district-specific policies. Most districts will have enrollment information available on their websites by mid-summer.

Important Planning Note: All districts have professional development days when students do not attend school but staff work. Parents should review their district’s calendar carefully to plan childcare for these days, which typically occur monthly throughout the school year.