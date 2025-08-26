The Bernalillo Farmers Market will once again be at Rotary Park on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m., offering local produce and goods to families in the area.

The market, located at 370 Rotary Park Road, which started in June and runs through October, features vendors selling fresh eggs, local honey, tomatoes, zucchini, flowers, bread and other locally sourced items.

Organizers said the market aims to serve families in the Bernalillo community with access to fresh, local food options. The event is free to attend.

The market accepts SNAP benefits and participates in the Double Up Food Bucks program, which matches SNAP purchases of fresh produce. Select vendors also accept WIC benefits and participate in the 5 Sandoval Tribes WIC program.