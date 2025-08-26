The Town of Bernalillo will begin preventative maintenance work on Camino Don Tomas in the coming weeks, targeting a stretch from Lucas Lane to Calle Don Francisco.

The project includes patching and crack filling of existing asphalt, seal coating and restriping the entire road segment. Workers will also replace bollards and conduct maintenance on the walking trail between Lucas Lane and Calle Barrio Nuevo, according to town officials.

Town officials said they plan to minimize disruptions to school traffic at Bernalillo Elementary School and Spartan Learning Academy. Any necessary lane closures will occur on weekends to avoid interfering with school drop-off and pickup times.

The town has scheduled a public meeting for residents to ask questions or voice concerns about the project. The meeting will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 27, at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Town Hall, located at 829 Camino Del Pueblo.

No timeline for project completion or cost estimate was immediately available.