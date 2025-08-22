Transparency isn’t just for governments anymore.

Bernalillo Public Schools has announced a clear backpack policy for students in Grades 4 through 12.

Thomas Maes, Jr., the district’s director of safety and security, sent a letter to families explaining the policy.

“Clear backpacks are part of a layered approach to safety and security that includes strategies such as security cameras and locked entrances,” Maes wrote. “Taken together, these layers of security help our students and educators stay focused on learning.”

The letter goes on to say the district is trying to “build a culture of preparedness, prevention, and protection.”

Other thoughts from Maes’ letter:

Clear backpacks help school staff see what’s inside without needing to single anyone out for a bag search, helping to prevent prohibited materials from coming onto a campus.

Clear backpacks allow our safety teams and first responders to act more quickly and effectively should an active threat to student safety arise.

Students may continue to carry small pencil bags, purses, and athletic equipment bags as needed — these do not need to be transparent.