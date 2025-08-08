Bernalillo will transform Rotary Park into a musical hub this weekend as the town hosts its annual Música y Mas festival from Saturday, Aug. 9, through Monday, Aug. 11. The free, family-friendly event serves as part of the larger Las Fiestas de San Lorenzo celebration, continuing a remarkable 331-year-old tradition that represents an integral part of Bernalillo’s rich culture and history.

Las Fiestas de San Lorenzo focuses largely on the ritual dance drama known as Los Matachines, featuring the largest such dance in the region and marking a significant facet of Bernalillo’s community identity. The Música y Mas component adds contemporary musical entertainment to this centuries-old cultural celebration, bridging traditional and modern expressions of community spirit.

The festival kicks off Saturday at noon with performances running until 9 p.m. The Tino Band will open the festivities, followed by The Panhandlers, Guitar Joe, Brenda Ortega, Buena Suerte Band, and closing act La Razon. Saturday’s lineup offers the most extensive schedule with six different acts spanning nine hours.

Sunday’s programming runs from 12-7 p.m. and features Cadillac Whiskey at 1 p.m., De Luz at 3 p.m., and 2nd To Last wrapping up the evening at 5 p.m. Monday’s final day mirrors Sunday’s timeframe, showcasing the return of Tino Band, followed by Austin Van, La Raza, and Michael Rascon.

“The Town will be hosting a variety of food trucks, vendors and musical entertainment,” according to the official event announcement. The festival aims to celebrate local culture while providing accessible entertainment for families throughout the community, complementing the traditional elements of Las Fiestas de San Lorenzo.

Rotary Park’s open layout and established infrastructure make it an ideal venue for the multi-day event. Attendees can expect ample space for picnicking, dancing and socializing while enjoying the diverse musical offerings that span various genres and styles, all while participating in one of the Southwest’s most enduring cultural traditions.

The free event welcomes residents and visitors alike to experience both the town’s vibrant musical scene and its connection to three centuries of cultural celebration.