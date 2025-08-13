Supporters of the Bernalillo High Spartans are now free to raise a glass as well as a beanbag.

Town councilors on Monday approved a request to allow liquor to be served at Saturday’s Spartan Showdown Cornhole Tournament at Rotary Park.

According to the agenda, organizers expect 200 people to attend the event, a fundraiser for the Spartan Booster Club.

The double-elimination tournament is the centerpiece of an affair that includes music, food trucks, a silent auction, a 50-50 raffle and a car show.

The tournament entry fee is $50 per two-person team. The top three teams will claim cash prizes, with the winner getting $300.

The event will run from 1 to 6 p.m. Liquor vendor Kaktus Brewing Co. will serve alcohol from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.

In response to a question about keeping alcohol away from minors, Economic & Community Development Director Christina Jones said organizers plan to have staff checking IDs at the entrance to the serving area.

Also at the 10-minute meeting, councilors approved the hire of Jayden Zabalza for the wastewater treatment plant.