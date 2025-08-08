A free wildfire preparedness workshop aimed at helping residents protect their homes and develop emergency mindsets will be held Saturday, Aug. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at El Zócalo Plaza in Bernalillo.

The “Learning to Live with Wildfire” workshop, hosted by the Coronado Soil and Water Conservation District, will feature two wildfire experts and include a complimentary lunch for attendees. The family-friendly event is designed to help New Mexico residents take proactive steps to prepare for wildfire threats.

Dr. Douglas Cram, an associate professor and extension forest fire specialist, will lead the educational session. His research focuses on managing forests, ranges and riparian areas with particular attention to fire interaction within these systems. Cram has developed programs specifically to help New Mexicans become more resilient to wildfires.

The workshop will also feature Jayden Payne of In the Black Preparation, a business owned and operated by firefighters with wildland firefighting experience. The company specializes in helping property owners prepare for fire events and work with insurance companies. According to the organization’s materials, their mission is to “fight the fire before it starts” and create prepared communities.

The event will take place at 282 S. Camino Del Pueblo, Suite 1A in the Salazar Building. While reservations are not required, organizers ask attendees to email their name and number of participants to info@coronadoswcd.org to help with preparation planning.

For questions about the workshop, residents can call 505-456-3182 or visit www.coronadoswcd.org for more information.