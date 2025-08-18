Greater Albuquerque Habitat for Humanity will hold a grand opening Saturday for its new donation drop-off center in Rio Rancho, expanding the organization’s reach into Sandoval County.

The center at 1525 Stephanie Road SE, Unit 207, will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., with the official ceremony beginning at 10 a.m. Local dignitaries, including Rio Rancho Chamber of Commerce representatives and elected officials, are expected to attend.

The facility began accepting donations of furniture, appliances, lighting, windows, doors and building materials on Aug. 14. Regular hours will be Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with staff on-site during operating hours.

“We are excited to celebrate the grand opening of our new donation center, located in Rio Rancho, which supports our GAHH Restore,” said Bill Bidal, executive director of Greater Albuquerque Habitat for Humanity. “Donations to our Restore result in funding, which supports our mission in building affordable homes for deserving families.”

The center aims to serve residents in Rio Rancho, Santa Ana, Placitas, Bernalillo, Algodones, Corrales, Sandia and northwest Albuquerque. Donors who bring items on Saturday will receive a 10% discount coupon for purchases at the organization’s ReStore at 4900 Menaul Blvd. NE in Albuquerque.

Proceeds from ReStore sales fund the organization’s home construction and repair programs in Bernalillo and Sandoval counties. For larger item donations requiring pickup, residents can call 505-265-0057.

Founded in 1987, Greater Albuquerque Habitat for Humanity expanded its service area to include southern Sandoval County in 2022. The organization requires homeowners to contribute 350 hours of sweat equity and offers zero-percent interest mortgages.

Saturday’s event will include a food truck serving breakfast burritos, along with free beverages and balloons for children.