Forty-one candidates are seeking elected office across Sandoval County this fall.

In Corrales, Mayor James Fahey Jr. is facing challengers Bob Eichhorst and Fred Hashimoto. Village Councilors Rick Miera, Mel Knight and John Alsobrook are running unopposed.

Five candidates in the Village of Jemez Springs — Victoria Martinez, Monique Cheri Alton, James McCue, Melina Sanchez and Cynthia Shelton — are vying for two trustee seats.

In the Village of San Ysidro, Mayor Steve Lucero is running unopposed, and Julian Andrew Trujillo and Jason Keith are the only candidates for the two trustee seats on the ballot.

Municipal judges Julia Ana Patterson and Bernice Trujillo are running unopposed in Jemez Springs and San Ysidro, respectively.

County school and special districts will also be electing officers. Election day is Nov 4. A sortable list of candidates across the state is available here.