Bernalillo police continue investigating a deadly shooting at Rotary Park, with detectives actively pursuing leads, but no major developments to report as the suspect remains at large nearly three weeks after.

“The detectives continue to follow up on leads, but no further information is available at this time,” Bernalillo Police Chief Chris Stoyell told the Sandoval Signpost Friday.

The shooting occurred around 8:35 p.m. on July 28 at the popular community park, leaving one man dead at the scene and sending another victim to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. The incident prompted police to issue a shelter-in-place order for residents east of the Rio Grande and south of U.S. Highway 550, which was lifted about three hours later after an extensive search failed to locate the suspect.

After interviewing the surviving victim, police released a detailed description of the shooter: approximately 6 feet tall with a slim build, wearing a purple shirt, blue jeans that were white-washed in the front, and a black ski mask. The suspect fled the scene on foot following the shooting.

Despite the ongoing investigation and search efforts, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. Police have identified the deceased victim and contacted his next of kin.

The shooting at Rotary Park, a family gathering place featuring walking trails, picnic areas and playgrounds, has raised public safety concerns in the community as the armed suspect remains at large.

Anyone with information about the shooting or who may have seen someone matching the suspect’s description is urged to contact Detective A. Tammaro immediately at (505) 771-5899.

The Bernalillo Police Department has indicated it will continue to provide updates as the investigation progresses.