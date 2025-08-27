Submitted by the Las Placitas Association

FIREWATCH UPDATE KUPR continues to enhance its role in keeping the community informed about preparing for emergencies and providing essential information should an emergency occur. The community briefing on the topic of Evacuation Issues, on Tuesday, Oct. 14, will be recorded and broadcast. All the community briefings are archived at kupr.org/outreach. Two small solar installations will soon be installed to make sure the station can remain on the air during power outages. Continued collaboration with PREP and Sandoval County to keep Placitans informed – before, during and after an emergency – is part of the mission of our mighty, low-power, community radio station.

KUPR TRANSMITTER: We were overwhelmed by the generosity of our listeners as we exceeded our goal of $7,000 raised for a new transmitter. It is on order … stay tuned for the popping of a cork when the transition happens. It is expected to significantly improve audio quality. Unfortunately, it will not expand the reach. Maximum 100-watt output is set by the FCC, but the new unit is capable of transmitting at 250 watts, should that ever become legal.

FOREST SERVICE UPDATE: Kenneth Born, Sandia District Ranger, is now holding open office hours in Placitas every fourth Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the offices of the San Antonio de las Huertas Land Grant, 41B Camino de las Huertas. It’s the first driveway before the community center – just look for the sign at the top of the driveway. KUPR will be interviewing Born about Forest Service plans for forest thinning in Las Huertas Canyon and we expect that will happen in September.

BUFFALO TRACT UPDATE: As LPA approaches the final definition of what the future Buffalo Tract can be, your feedback is important. What would you like to see included in a recreational plan? What do you think should be restricted to specific areas or not allowed at all? How do you plan to use the Buffalo Tract? What amenities and safety features do you think are needed for you to enjoy the 3,000-plus acres? LPA is directing the BLM on how best to develop the property as a recreation area and a community plus. Drop by during open office hours with an LPA board member on the 4th Friday of each upcoming month at 41C Camino de las Huertas in the KUPR conference room, from 10 a.m. to noon. Look at maps, review trails and roads currently used on the property and comment on features proposed by community members and the BLM.

LPA HIKES: The 4th and final hike of the 2025 season was on Saturday, August 9, on the Paliza Goblin Colony trail, a trek of just over three miles with an elevation gain of 450 feet. The “goblins” are eroded volcanic columns or hoodoos that really do resemble ghoulish faces. Six hikers enjoyed a great day in the Jemez. If you would like to be on the notification list for upcoming hikes, just drop us an email – theboard@lasplacitas.org.