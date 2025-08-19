The Placitas Community Library will offer two financial education programs this fall, led by local wealth advisors Kelley and Ric Tredwin of Altalune Wealth Advisors.

The first program, “Protecting Yourself From Financial Scams,” will be held Sept. 13 at 2 p.m. The session will address the rising threat of financial fraud and provide strategies for protection.

“We are all worried about financial scams — with good reason. They are on the rise and are also getting more sophisticated,” according to program materials. The presentation will cover research on scams, why people fall for them and how to protect financial information and accounts.

The second program, “Talking About Money: Can it be easier?” is scheduled for Oct. 4 at 2 p.m. This session aims to help participants build confidence in financial conversations, whether with parents, children, employers or potential donors.

“Conversations about money don’t have to be so nerve-wracking,” the program description states. The workshop will address common anxiety and avoidance behaviors people experience when discussing finances and provide tools for building confidence around money conversations.

The Tredwins currently advise the library on long-term investment strategies and building a legacy plan. Their mission is to “alleviate financial worry when it comes to investing, retiring and sharing wealth” and help everyone “embrace a confident financial future.”

Both programs are free and open to the public. The Placitas Community Library is located at 453 Highway 165, Placitas, NM 87043. For more information, call 505-867-3355 or visit placitaslibrary.com. Additional information about the presenters is available at AltaluneWealthAdvisors.com.