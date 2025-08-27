Dana Patterson Roth will showcase her distinctive encaustic photography in “The Language of Trees,” an exhibition running Sept. 2-28 at Wild Hearts Gallery in Placitas.

The show features Roth’s unique process of mounting photographs on panels and transforming them with layers of hot wax, pigments and hand-worked markings, according to a gallery news release. The technique creates images with enhanced mood, depth and texture.

“I love discovering new ways to express myself through photography and will no doubt continue exploring different processes,” Roth said in a press release. “However, in recent years, I’ve come to realize that encaustic photography feels like the path I was meant to follow.”

Roth draws inspiration from trees throughout the seasons, capturing evergreens, deciduous trees in their seasonal transitions and even decaying trees returning to the earth, the release states.

A native New Mexican and longtime Placitas resident, Roth discovered photography as a young girl and later studied at the University of New Mexico and Santa Fe Photography Workshops, among other venues, according to the release.

The exhibition will include two special events. On Sept. 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Roth will demonstrate her encaustic process during First Sunday ARTScrawl, showing how she layers hot wax over images and uses scraping techniques with dry pigments and oil sticks.

An artist reception with refreshments is scheduled for Sept. 13 from 1-3 p.m.

Wild Hearts Gallery, an artists’ collective supported by 14 local artists, is located at 221-B State Highway 165. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More information is available at wildheartsgallery.com or by calling 505-361-2710.