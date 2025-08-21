The Mariposa Community Association will host its annual Harvest Festival on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2501 Parkway Ave.

The free community event will feature more than 100 vendors offering arts and crafts, gourmet food, jewelry and yard art. Food trucks will be on site, and live music will provide entertainment throughout the day.

Organizers will conduct $50 raffle drawings every hour during the festival.

The festival aims to bring together residents and visitors for a day of community celebration featuring local artisans, food vendors and entertainment.

For more information about the Harvest Festival, contact the Mariposa Community Association.