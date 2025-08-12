The Rio Rancho City Council will consider several significant development proposals and zoning changes during its regular meeting Thursday, including postponing the possible adoption of a master plan for the Chamisa Hills area and approval of a major solar energy project.

The governing body will meet at 6 p.m. at City Hall to review 20 agenda items, with multiple public hearings scheduled on development and zoning matters affecting residential and commercial properties throughout the city.

Among the most notable items is Resolution R47, which would adopt the Chamisa Hills Master Plan. The proposal includes accompanying Ordinance O14 that would rezone portions of the Chamisa Hills Country Club area from special use planned residential development to various classifications, including open space, parks and recreation, mixed-use activity center and residential districts. These items were heard at the Governing Body meeting on May 8, and were postponed to the Aug. 14 meeting. The item is on the agenda for Aug. 14 but city staff will be recommending that the item be postponed again to the Sept. 11meeting.

The council will also consider site plan approval for expansion of a solar generation, storage and distribution system on Quail Ranch properties, along with related zoning amendments to create an overlay zone for the project.

Several other zoning changes are on the agenda, including amendments affecting properties in the Tampico, La Barranca and Cielo Bonito developments. The council will review master plans for both the Tampico and Quail Ranch areas.

In routine business, the council will consider budget adjustments for various city funds, including fire protection, federal grants and debt service funds. The governing body will also vote on appointing Michaela Thompson to the Arts Commission and Councilor Bob Tyler to represent Rio Rancho on the New Mexico Municipal League’s Board of Directors.

Two liquor license matters are scheduled for public hearings: a club license application for The Neighborhood at 900 Loma Colorado Blvd. NE, and a transfer of ownership for a dispenser license at TenPins LLC on Deborah Road SE.

How to participate:

WHEN: Thursday, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m.

WHERE: Rio Rancho City Hall Council Chambers (3200 Civic Center Circle NE, Rio Rancho, NM 87144)

VIRTUAL: The meeting will be streamed live at rrnm.gov/2303/Watch-and-Download-City-Meetings or participants can join via Zoom at us06web.zoom.us/j/83338157719 with passcode 554297. To join by phone, dial +1 720 707 2699.

Anyone wishing to speak on agenda items must register in person with the City Clerk no later than 15 minutes before the meeting begins. Written public input must be submitted to the City Clerk before 4 p.m. Thursday to be entered into the record before the meeting.