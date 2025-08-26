The Rio Rancho City Council will hold public hearings Thursday on three interconnected residential development proposals that could significantly reshape the city’s Paseo Gateway area near Cleveland High School.

The council will consider adopting the Cleveland Heights Master Plan, a 674.7-acre development proposal from Paseo Gateway LLC that would separate State Land Office properties from the existing Paseo Gateway Master Plan to create a new residential community. The Planning and Zoning Board unanimously recommended approval of the plan in July.

In a related action, the council will vote on amending the original Paseo Gateway Master Plan to remove the State Land Office tracts, reducing the master plan area from 953 acres to 278.3 acres. The original plan was adopted in 2006 and has been amended several times since.

The council will also consider a zoning ordinance that would rezone multiple tracts within the Paseo Gateway development from various residential classifications to single-family residential, including converting some open space areas to residential use. The rezoning would affect approximately 215 acres.

A separate public hearing will address site plan approval for a 156-unit apartment complex at 1017 Rosarito Drive SE. The project requires approval under the city’s Special Use District ordinance, which mandates governing body review for apartment developments. A similar project at the same location was approved in 2019, but expired when construction did not begin within the required timeframe.

The apartment complex would include 16 buildings across nearly six acres, with 260 parking spaces and a 6-foot buffer wall surrounding the property. The development would be bounded by commercial properties to the north and east, single-family homes to the south, and townhomes to the west.

Under discussion items, the council will consider three construction contracts totaling more than $2.4 million, including a $2.48 million contract for 19th Avenue NE road reconstruction and a contract for Rainbow Boulevard Connection Design work.

All three development proposals have received unanimous recommendations for approval from the Planning and Zoning Board following review in July.

How to participate:

WHEN: Thursday, Aug. 28 at 6 p.m.

WHERE: Rio Rancho City Hall Council Chambers (3200 Civic Center Circle NE, Rio Rancho, NM 87144)

VIRTUAL: The meeting will be streamed live at rrnm.gov/2303/Watch-and-Download-City-Meetings or participants can join via Zoom at us06web.zoom.us/j/83338157719 with passcode 554297. To join by phone, dial +1 720 707 2699.

Anyone wishing to speak on agenda items must register in person with the City Clerk no later than 15 minutes before the meeting begins. Written public input must be submitted to the City Clerk before 4 p.m. on Thursday to be entered into the record before the meeting.