Three Rio Rancho-area state representatives are teaming up to help local parents navigate New Mexico’s early childhood education programs during a special community event this Friday.

Representatives Catherine Cullen, Alan Martinez and Joshua Hernandez will host Early Childhood Education Day on Aug.15 at 2:30 p.m. at the Loma Colorado Library, located at 755 Loma Colorado Blvd. NE.

The event will feature a presentation from the New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department, with representatives on hand to explain available childcare and preschool programs for New Mexico families. Parents will have the opportunity to determine their eligibility and complete applications for services on-site.

“This is a great opportunity for Rio Rancho families to learn about the early childhood support programs available through the state and get help with the application process,” the lawmakers’ offices said in announcing the event.

Parents planning to apply during the event should come prepared with several documents, including current proof of income, birth verification for each child and a photo ID with proof of New Mexico residency, such as a lease, utility bill or mortgage statement. Those currently enrolled in educational activities should also bring school schedules or other proof of educational participation.

Parents who already have a preferred childcare provider should bring that contact information as well, though it’s not required for participation.

The family-friendly event welcomes children and snacks will be provided for attendees.

The initiative comes as New Mexico continues to expand access to early childhood education programs, recognizing their importance in preparing young children for academic success and supporting working families.

The Loma Colorado Library event is free and open to all Rio Rancho families with young children.