Two Rio Rancho libraries are launching monthly reading programs featuring volunteer therapy dogs to help children practice their literacy skills in a relaxed environment.

The “Read to the Dogs” programs will begin at Loma Colorado Main Library and Esther Bone Memorial Library, offering families a drop-in opportunity for children to read aloud to trained therapy dogs.

“Therapy dogs are great reading partners because they listen attentively and calmly without correcting, making them the most relaxing audience to practice with,” organizers said in the announcement.

At Loma Colorado Main Library, the program will run on the second and third Saturday of every month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Esther Bone Memorial Library will host sessions on the third Wednesday of each month from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Both programs are designed for children and families, with no limit on the number of attendees. Participants are asked to sign in upon arrival.

The initiative aims to provide a non-judgmental environment where young readers can build confidence and improve their skills by reading to calm, attentive canine listeners.