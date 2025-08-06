Rio Rancho drivers face increased traffic enforcement and steeper fines as students return to school, with police promising “no warnings, no excuses” for violations.

The Rio Rancho Police Department launched a School Zone Speed Blitz this week ahead of classes starting on Aug. 7. The enforcement campaign increases patrols during morning and afternoon hours across all city schools.

Police are implementing zero-tolerance enforcement for speeding in school zones, ignoring crossing guards, passing stopped school buses and distracted or reckless driving. Drivers caught speeding in school zones face a minimum fine of $150 when cited by officers.

The current campaign follows similar enforcement in March, when police documented extreme violations, including a driver traveling 52 mph in a 15 mph school zone. During that enforcement period, police observed 36 unrestrained children and numerous speeding violations at Rio Rancho elementary schools, according to RRPD.

New Mexico state law sets school zone speed limits at 15 mph when children are present and zones are properly posted.

Parents and drivers can report traffic safety concerns to the Rio Rancho Police Department at 505-891-7226 for non-emergencies or 505-891-5900 for general questions. The department is located at 500 Quantum Road, Rio Rancho, 87124.