Two Rio Rancho community choruses are casting a wide net for new members as they prepare to launch their 2025 season next month.

The Rio Rancho Youth Chorus and Children’s Chorus of Rio Rancho will hold their first rehearsal and informational meeting on Saturday, Aug. 16, at the Star Heights Recreation Center. The Children’s Chorus, designed for students in grades 2-5, will meet from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., while the Youth Chorus for grades 6-12 will rehearse from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Both ensembles are accepting new members through Sept. 6, with no auditions required and an open-door policy for singers of all backgrounds and experience levels.

“Music is for everyone,” said Neal Shotwell, president of Rio Rancho Youth Chorus. “The choruses are a safe, welcoming place to experience and participate without judgement or the stress of solo performance.”

The community ensembles, which serve the Rio Rancho area, emphasize inclusivity and accessibility. Organizers say they welcome singers regardless of experience level, ability, gender identity, background, culture or orientation.

The season runs every Saturday from Aug.16 through Nov. 29, culminating in public concerts scheduled for Dec. 6 and 7. The Youth Chorus has earned recognition beyond the local community, receiving an invitation to perform with Polyphony: Voices of New Mexico in December.

Both choruses regularly perform at events throughout Rio Rancho and across New Mexico, giving young singers opportunities to showcase their talents in various community settings.

Enrollment costs $150 per season, though organizers offer family discounts, payment plans and scholarships to ensure financial barriers don’t prevent participation. Those interested who cannot attend the Aug. 16 kickoff can join at any rehearsal through the Sept. 6 deadline.

The choruses operate as programs of Rio Rancho Creative Crossroads, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has provided affordable arts instruction since 2013. The broader organization offers programming for ages 3 to 100-plus, including Rio Rancho Community Theatre, Art on the Mesa and the Squeaky Shoe Project.

Funding comes partially from donations by residents and businesses, reflecting the community-supported nature of the programs.

For registration information and details, visit www.rr-yc.org or call (505) 977-4160. The Star Heights Recreation Center is located at 800 Polaris Boulevard in Rio Rancho.