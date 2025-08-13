Rio Rancho families can celebrate two decades of community tradition this Sunday when the city’s largest annual gathering returns to Haynes Park for an afternoon of affordable fun that has grown from 600 attendees to more than 6,400 participants.

The Mayor’s Sunday is Funday, scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 17 at Haynes Park, 2006 Grande Blvd., will mark its 20th anniversary with the same $1 admission price that founders established to ensure all families could participate.

“We’re excited to once again celebrate the 20th annual Sunday is Funday here in Rio Rancho,” Mayor Gregg Hull said. “It’s a day where we all come together as a community, and we’re hoping that it won’t be the hottest day of the year. It is an opportunity to come out and see a lot of great businesses and a lot of great community organizations as we come together as a community to celebrate who we are as Rio Rancho.”

The event, coordinated by the Rio Rancho Kiwanis Club and community service partners, will feature more than 150 vendor booths, a mayoral kickball tournament, live entertainment and free access to the Haynes Park swimming pool. Kids 12 and under attend free.

Sunday is Funday began in 2006 when the late Tony Popper, known as “Mr. Rio Rancho,” and current Kiwanis Club President Dave Heil created an affordable alternative to the city’s expensive Mayor’s Ball.

The inaugural event at Rio Rancho Sports Complex drew about 600-800 people. Last year’s celebration attracted more than 6,400 residents, according to event organizers.

Proceeds from the event benefit Boys and Girls Clubs of Central New Mexico, Boy Scout Troop 714, the Rio Rancho High School Key Club, St. Felix Food Pantry and Storehouse West Inc.

The Rio Rancho Kiwanis Club, which meets twice monthly and focuses on youth programs, coordinates the event alongside other community service organizations. The club supports initiatives including back-to-school clothing drives for families in need and high school leadership programs.

Activities will include the traditional mechanical bull, New Mexico National Guard climbing wall, inflatable attractions and fire and police vehicle displays. The Rio Rancho High School Band will provide entertainment.

Mayor Hull will participate in the kickball tournament, competing against nine teams for the Tony Popper Memorial Trophy.

Free parking and shuttle service will be available at Intel, 1600 Rio Rancho Blvd. SE. Additional parking locations include First Baptist Church, 3906 19th Ave. SE, and the University of New Mexico Health Clinic, 1790 Grande Blvd. SE. Street parking is also available where permitted.

For more information, visit rioranchofunday.com or call (505) 228-7189.