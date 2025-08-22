Rio Rancho Public Schools uses a vigilant security team and technology to prevent students bringing firearms to campus, a district spokesperson says.

Wyndham Kemsley told the Sandoval Signpost no firearms have been found on campus this school year. Last year, he said, the only such incident occurred when staff investigating another matter found a weapon inside a student’s vehicle at Cleveland High School.

Kemsley said all but one of the district’s middle and high schools have Evolv weapons detection systems this year.

The body-scanning system is similar to what someone might see at a major airport.

“This system not only immediately alerts security personnel if a weapon is brought onto campus, but also serves as an effective deterrent for students considering bringing weapons to school,” Kemsley said. “We have found that students are far less likely to attempt to bring weapons when they know they must pass through these systems at every major entry point every day.”

He said RRPS also employs well-trained security staff at all schools and maintains a strong partnership with the Rio Rancho Police Department.

“These security officers receive ongoing training in crisis response scenarios and always thoroughly investigate all threats and reports of suspicious behavior,” Kemsley said.

Signpost staff contacted RRPS after Albuquerque Public Schools police and administrators found four weapons on two high-school campuses on Tuesday. Albuquerque Police Department officers reportedly found another firearm off campus near Del Norte High School.