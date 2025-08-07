Sandoval County Animal Services has earned national recognition as a Best Friends 2024 No-Kill Shelter, meaning local pet owners and residents can be confident that animals entering the county system have a 90% chance of finding homes rather than being euthanized for space.

The achievement places Sandoval County among an elite group of animal shelters nationwide that have reached the 90% save-rate benchmark established by Best Friends Animal Society, a national animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters.

For Sandoval County residents, this designation means their tax-funded animal services are operating at the highest national standards while serving the state’s fastest-growing county. The recognition comes as August marks National Dog Month.

“Sandoval County should be proud to live in a County that finds fosters and adopters for so many animals each year,” according to the county’s Animal Services website.

The no-kill designation indicates that Sandoval County Animal Services saved more than 90% of dogs and cats that entered their care during 2024. Best Friends Animal Society uses this benchmark because typically no more than 10% of animals entering shelters have irreparable medical or behavioral issues that compromise their quality of life and prevent them from being rehomed.

“No-kill, as a philosophical principle, means saving every dog or cat in a shelter who can be saved,” according to Best Friends’ definition. The remaining 10% accounts for animals requiring humane euthanasia due to medical conditions or behavioral issues that cannot be resolved.

Sandoval County Animal Services, operating through the county’s Community Services Department, manages animal control and adoption services for unincorporated areas of the county. The department works in partnership with the Sheriff’s Office and houses animals in a climate-controlled facility on the Administrative Campus at 1500 Idalia Road in Bernalillo.

Dogs impounded by the county are initially taken to the kennel facility, while cats are placed in specialized feline environments. The county prioritizes placing animals in temporary foster homes rather than permanent facility housing when possible.

Best Friends Animal Society collects data nationwide through its Shelter Pet Data Alliance platform, working directly with shelters, accessing websites and government files, and using Freedom of Information Act requests to verify shelter performance.

How to Help

Residents can support Sandoval County Animal Services through fostering, adopting or volunteering. The department seeks foster families and volunteers to socialize animals at their kennels or participate in adoption events.

Those interested in fostering or adopting can complete applications available on the county website and email sandovalpets@sandovalcountynm.gov. For general questions about lost or adoptable pets, call (505) 867-7642.

Residents can also donate to the Animal Services Medical Fund by dropping off checks or money orders at the county Finance Department, made payable to “Sandoval County Animal Services” with “Medical Fund” in the memo line.

Current adoptable animals can be viewed through PetFinder and Adopt-a-Pet listings.