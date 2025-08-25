Prospective candidates seeking local office in Sandoval County have one day to file their candidacy declarations on Tuesday as filing opens for the 2025 Regular Local Election.

Candidates must file between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Sandoval County Administration Building’s third-floor Commission Chambers, located at 1500 Idalia Road in Bernalillo.

The filing period covers all local offices within Sandoval County, including municipalities such as the Village of Corrales. Candidates who miss Tuesday’s deadline may still run as write-in candidates by filing between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sept. 2.

The Nov. 4 general election will be nonpartisan, with all candidate names appearing on the ballot without party or slate designations, according to the official proclamation issued by New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver.

Contested races

Several key races are expected in Sandoval County jurisdictions:

Village of Corrales will elect a mayor and three councilors representing districts 1, 3 and 4, all for four-year terms.

School districts across the county will select board members, including Rio Rancho Public Schools which will elect three members for districts 1, 3 and 5, and Bernalillo Municipal School District, choosing two board members for districts 2 and 3.

Water and sanitation districts throughout the county will also fill director positions, with terms ranging from two to six years.

Filing requirements

Prospective candidates are encouraged to review the “2025 Regular Local Election Candidate Information” available on the New Mexico Secretary of State’s website to ensure they have all required forms completed before arriving to file.

The Sandoval County Bureau of Elections advises candidates to prepare documentation in advance to expedite the filing process during the single-day window.

For questions about filing requirements or procedures, candidates may contact the Sandoval County Bureau of Elections at 505-867-7577 or visit SCNMVote.com.

The Regular Local Election is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 4.