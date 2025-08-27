Community members in Sandoval County will gather Sept. 20 for a grassroots awareness walk aimed at combating the fentanyl crisis that has claimed thousands of lives across New Mexico and the nation.

Walk for Lives — United Against Fentanyl will take place at 2 p.m. at Loretto Park, 237 South Camino Del Pueblo in Bernalillo. The event is organized by Kelly Opp, whose son William Austin Burnett died from fentanyl poisoning.

“We walk for those we’ve lost and those we refuse to lose,” Opp said. “My son’s story is one of far too many. This walk is about raising awareness, supporting prevention, and building a stronger, safer community together.”

The walk encourages attendees to bring families, friends and neighbors to show solidarity against the crisis. Organizers are seeking donations of water, snacks, raffle items or services to support the event. Community members can also help by sharing information on social media or posting flyers in local businesses, schools and community spaces.

Registration is free and open to all community members. More information is available at walkforlives.org.