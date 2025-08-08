Sandoval County Treasurer Jennifer Taylor welcomed four high school juniors and seniors into the third year of the county’s Junior Treasurer Program on Aug. 6, marking the program’s expansion from two to four participants and the addition of high school elective course credit.

The selected students — Isaac Baca, Faith Young, Danielle Moody and Michael Putkaradze — will spend the fall semester learning how the county collects, invests and distributes the tax dollars that fund local services, including fire departments, libraries, roads and senior programs.

“I appreciate these students’ interest and willingness to explore and learn how government works,” Taylor said in a press release announcing the program launch.

The semester-long program provides students a detailed curriculum covering property tax collection processes, fund allocation to county services, including DWI programs, fire and 911 services, libraries, public safety, senior programs, roads and infrastructure, landfill operations, and detention center management. Students also develop customer service skills, learn government investment principles and state law criteria, and understand the critical role of transparency in county financial reporting.

The program requires 90 hours of hands-on experience, including weekly shadowing in the Treasurer’s Office, attendance at County Commission, Board of Finance and Sandoval County Investment Committee meetings, plus participation in a mock Board of Finance meeting. Upon completion, students receive a Plaque of Recognition and a medallion at a County Commission Meeting.

Recent graduates describe the program as transformative. Giavanna Almanzar, who completed the Fall 2024 program, said she “didn’t realize how quickly I would develop, not only useful knowledge on the Treasurer’s office and the roles of each office in the county, but also valuable friendships and skills that I can see myself using now and in the future.”

“It’s been a wonderful experience, and I encourage anyone who’s not afraid to try something new to take the opportunity, even if you have no interest in government; the skills can be used in more aspects than just politics,” Almanzar said.

Mario Templeton, her 2024 program partner, emphasized the mentorship quality, describing “Treasurer Taylor’s commitment to meeting with me biweekly to broaden my understanding—not just of the responsibilities of a treasurer, but also of real-world finances.”

“To say this program has been beneficial is an understatement; it has provided a tremendous opportunity for growth for me, and hopefully for everyone involved as well,” Templeton said.

Since launching in 2023, the program has doubled in size and now offers high school elective course credit to participants. The program is described as “the only one of its kind in the State” at the county level.

The 2023 inaugural class included Natalia Shije from Zia Pueblo and Daniela Villatoro from Rio Rancho High School.

Taylor, who was re-elected in November 2024 for her second term, has made the program a signature initiative.

The program gives students direct exposure to how county government operates and provides Sandoval County residents with transparency into the treasurer’s office operations.

Students interested in future programs can contact Orlando A. Jacquez, Administrative Assistant to the Treasurer’s Office, at 505-867-7579 or ojacquez@sandovalcountynm.gov.